China has rolled over a $2 billion loan to Pakistan, broadcaster Geo News reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.

Pakistan's cash-strapped economy is struggling to stabilise from a financial crisis and secured a $3 billion standby arrangement from the International Monetary Fund last summer.

The $2 billion loan was due in March and has been extended for one year, Geo reported citing sources in the Pakistan finance ministry. Beijing had communicated the decision to Islamabad, it added.

Officials at the finance ministry did not immediately responded to a Reuters request for comment.

