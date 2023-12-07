HONG KONG - China's state council on Thursday released its action plan to continue improve the country's air quality, as Beijing seeks to curb heavy pollution and solve prominent environmental issues.

The proposed measures include developing new and clean energy, "strictly and reasonably" controlling total coal consumption, and curbing projects that lead to high energy consumption and high emissions, according to the plan.

(Reporting by Ethan Wang in Beijing, Twinnie Siu in Hong kong; Editing by Toby Chopra)