China's central bank will accurately and effectively implement the prudent monetary policy, pay more attention to counter-cyclical adjustments and make efforts to expand domestic demand and boost confidence, according to a statement on Wednesday.

The People's Bank of China will support banks to replenish capital and guide financial institutions to increase medium- and long-term loans to the manufacturing industry, it said in the statement after a quarterly meeting of its monetary policy committee. (Reporting by Beijing newsroom Editing by Tomasz Janowski)



