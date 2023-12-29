China has approved two new nuclear power projects in the southern province of Guangdong and east China's Zhejiang province, state media reported on Friday.

The approvals by the cabinet are for the Taipingling project in Guangdong and the Jinqimen plant in Zhejiang.

During a regular cabinet meeting the government called for further policy support to encourage innovation in the nuclear power industry and to beef up the competitive edge of the nuclear power equipment manufacturing sector, state television reported

