China has set a goal to build more than half of the world's ships that are powered by cleaner fuels by 2025, according to an industry guideline announced by the country's industry ministry on Thursday.

Under this guidance, China is aiming to build more vessels powered by lower-carbon fuels such as methanol and liquefied natural gas, part of Beijing's broader push to reach carbon neutral by 2060, according to a policy document issued by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. (MIIT)

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu. Editing by Jane Merriman)



