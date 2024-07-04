Cebu-based flight training school Airworks Aviation Academy has strengthened its position in Philippine aviation education, attracting an increasing number of local and international students aspiring to become airline pilots.

This confirmed the pronouncement made by the Department of Tourism (DOT-7) chief tourism operations officer Gelena Asis-Dimpas, saying Cebu has now become the center for aviation education in the Philippines.

According to Dimpas, aside from the renowned English as a Second Language (ESL), which tops the rank in terms of Education Tourism, Cebu is now gaining popularity in Aviation education, alongside maritime education, and tropical culinary education.

In an interview with Airworks Aviation Co. president Vincent Charles Ong, he said that the school, now situated in Lapu-Lapu City, has attracted students from at least 31 different countries, as well as a growing number of Filipinos considering becoming airline pilots as their profession.

Recently, Cebu Pacific announced its partnership with Airworks Aviation Academy for its Cadet Pilot Program, offering aspiring pilots training experience, mentorship, and guaranteed employment with the airline.

This partnership, a first of its kind in the Philippines, is aimed at addressing the pilot shortage, which is a worldwide concern for the aviation industry.

Cebu Pacific targets to produce at least 300 cadets with its partnership with Airworks Aviation in the next five years.

'For thirty years, Airworks Aviation has grown steadily to enable aspiring pilots to pursue an aviation career. This cadet pilot program, which we launched together with Cebu Pacific, will allow us to further provide aspiring pilots with the means to fulfill their dreams at the most competitive cost and incentives. Together, we are forging the future of aviation in the country,' Ong said.

The CEB Cadet Pilot Program is a 96-week, self-funded program that trains candidates to become licensed commercial pilots.

'We're thrilled to offer aspiring pilots the opportunity to become commercially licensed through our Cadet Pilot Program. Currently, we are the only airline in the Philippines with a cadet pilot program. This initiative will allow us to produce highly skilled pilots ready to provide safe, convenient, and reliable flights for every Juan,' said Capt. Samuel Avila II, CEB Vice President for Flight Operations during the official signing of the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) between Cebu Pacific and Airworks Aviation held at Nustar Resort.

Data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) show that every job in the air transport industry supports 29 other jobs in tourism, supply chain and other related sectors.

IATA also sounded the alarm that the world's aircraft fleet is set to double in size in the next 20 years, putting further pressure on pilot recruitment. Between 500,000 to 600,000 pilots will need to be recruited over the next two decades as the number of aircraft in service is predicted to double by 2044.

Airworks Aviation holds its airline pilot training academy at the General Aviation Area, at Mactan Cebu International Airport, in Lapu-Lapu City. It is duly accredited by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) as an Approved Training Organization that offers comprehensive flight training programs for aspiring pilots all over the world.

Founded in 1993, Airworks Aviation has grown steadily through the years to become one of the top flying schools in Southeast Asia.

Copyright © 2022 PhilSTAR Daily, Inc Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

