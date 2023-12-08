PHOTO
Cathay Pacific Airways on Friday said it has placed an order to purchase six Airbus A350 freighters for a basic price of $2.71 billion. (Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)
Cathay Pacific Airways on Friday said
PHOTO
Cathay Pacific Airways on Friday said it has placed an order to purchase six Airbus A350 freighters for a basic price of $2.71 billion. (Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.