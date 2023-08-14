Social media
Home page>WORLD>China and Asia Pacific >Cambodia, China discuss ...
DIPLOMACY

Cambodia, China discuss promoting bilateral relations

Chinese Foreign Minister's visit to Cambodia comes within a tour that included Singapore and Malaysia

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
August 14, 2023
CHINA (PRC)CAMBODIADIPLOMACY
PHOTO
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen met on Sunday with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi who is visiting Phnom Penh.
The two sides discussed enhancing bilateral relations between the two countries and agreed on importance of upgrading strategic cooperation in all fields.
Chinese Foreign Minister's visit to Cambodia comes within a tour that included Singapore and Malaysia.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

DISCOVER MORE

DEBT

China to shift $139bln of ‘hidden’ local debt to provinces

China to shift $139bln of ‘hidden’ local debt to provinces
China to shift $139bln of ‘hidden’ local debt to provinces
TAIWAN

Taiwan VP vows to 'resist annexation' during sensitive US trip

Taiwan VP vows to 'resist annexation' during sensitive US trip
Taiwan VP vows to 'resist annexation' during sensitive US trip
AIRLINES

Philippine Airlines to spend more on services

Philippine Airlines to spend more on services
Philippine Airlines to spend more on services
GRAINS

Lower rice prices seen after talks with India, Vietnam

Lower rice prices seen after talks with India, Vietnam
Lower rice prices seen after talks with India, Vietnam
CORONAVIRUS

New Zealand removes final COVID-19 restrictions

New Zealand removes final COVID-19 restrictions
New Zealand removes final COVID-19 restrictions
TRADE

South Africa, China strike trade agreements worth $2.2bln

South Africa, China strike trade agreements worth $2.2bln
South Africa, China strike trade agreements worth $2.2bln
LEGAL

Australian court fines Dell unit $6.5mln for misleading customers on discounts

Australian court fines Dell unit $6.5mln for misleading customers on discounts
Australian court fines Dell unit $6.5mln for misleading customers on discounts
WEATHER

Typhoon Lan bears down on Japan's main island

Typhoon Lan bears down on Japan's main island
Typhoon Lan bears down on Japan's main island
MOST READ
1.

UAE-based Lulu Group to raise $2.7bln to refinance debt - report

2.

Dubai house rents have jumped more than 20% so far in 2023

3.

Oman reveals list of 103 countries whose citizens can visit visa free

4.

Saudi’s Ma’aden profit plummets 91% to $94mln in Q2 on high finance costs

5.

UAE's Air Arabia Q2 net profit jumps on exceptional item

RELATED ARTICLES
1

China vows 'forceful' response over Taiwan VP's US visit

2

China asks Philippines to jointly work on defusing South China Sea tensions

3

China considers holding leaders' talks with Japan in September - Kyodo

4

Saudi Arabia to host global talks on Ukraine crisis

5

China to send special envoy to Jeddah for Ukraine talks

LEADERSHIP TALKS

UAE

UAE has made significant progress in combatting financial crime - Hamid AlZaabi

UAE has made significant progress in combatting financial crime - Hamid AlZaabi
UAE has made significant progress in combatting financial crime - Hamid AlZaabi

LATEST VIDEO

ECONOMY

VIDEO: What is Dubai's Strategic Plan 2023-2026 all about?

VIDEO: What is Dubai's Strategic Plan 2023-2026 all about?
VIDEO: What is Dubai's Strategic Plan 2023-2026 all about?

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

ALTERNATIVE ENERGY

Abu Dhabi announces breakthrough in tapping geothermal energy

Abu Dhabi announces breakthrough in tapping geothermal energy
Abu Dhabi announces breakthrough in tapping geothermal energy
TECHNOLOGY

Gaming revenues in MEA to reach $7.2bln in 2023; Saudi Arabia emerges as key player

EQUITIES

Kuwait Agility Q2 net profit dips on higher interest payments

EQUITIES

Abu Dhabi TAQA’s Q2 profit falls 17% on lower energy prices, production

LATEST NEWS
1

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree-Law organising University of Kalba

2

Gold drops to 5-week low as firm US bond yields boost dollar

3

Mideast Stocks: Most Gulf markets track oil, Asian shares lower

4

UAE keen to strengthen relations in key sectors

5

COP28 UAE Presidency to convene world-leading economists in UAE to drive progress on reform of international finance

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds