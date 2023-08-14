Cambodia, China discuss promoting bilateral relations

PHOTO
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen met on Sunday with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi who is visiting Phnom Penh.© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
The two sides discussed enhancing bilateral relations between the two countries and agreed on importance of upgrading strategic cooperation in all fields.
Chinese Foreign Minister's visit to Cambodia comes within a tour that included Singapore and Malaysia.
