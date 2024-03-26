The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) [link] moved its Monetary Board's next meeting date to April 8 (previously April 4). The BSP didn't give a reason for the move.

MB bottom-line: While they didn't give a reason, one look at the April calendar gives a pretty compelling and logical reason. The rescheduling allows the BSP to incorporate the results of the March inflation data from the Philippine Statistics Authority that will be released on April 5. It wouldn't make sense for the BSP to make a short-term rates decision without the benefit of the most up-to-date inflation data.

