Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Tuesday the downside risks to Asia's economy were smaller than those to other parts of the world, due partly to the region's resilience to U.S. and European banking sector woes.

Ueda made the remark at a news conference at a gathering a of finance leaders from ASEAN plus Japan, China and South Korea. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Andrew Heavens)