United States President Joe Biden said that Washington's defense commitment to Manila is 'ironclad' after collisions between Chinese and Philippine vessels.

In a joint press conference with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Wednesday, Biden said that Chinese vessels 'acted dangerously and unlawfully' during a Philippine resupply mission in the West Philippine Sea.

'I want to be very clear: The United States' defense commitment to the Philippines is ironclad,' Biden said.

'Any attack on the Filipino aircraft, vessels, or armed forces will invoke our Mutual Defense Treaty with the Philippines,' he added, referring to the pact signed in 1951.

The national security advisers of the US and the Philippines earlier reaffirmed their alliance after Chinese vessels hit a Philippine resupply boat and a Philippine Coast Guard vessel.

No Filipino crew members were injured, but one of the supply boats was damaged and forced to return. A second supply boat reached the troops stationed at the BRP Sierra Madre and unloaded its cargo.

The Philippines and China have traded blame over Sunday's incidents near Ayungin Shoal,.

Beijing claims the majority of the South China Sea, including parts that Manila calls the West Philippine Sea, as its own, which an arbitration ruling in 2016 declared has no legal basis.

The United States has challenged China's territorial claim by stepping up its military activity and naval presence in the region, and bolstering support for Southeast Asian partners such as the Philippines.

Copyright © 2022 PhilSTAR Daily, Inc Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

