BEIJING, Nov 28 (Reuters) - China's capital city Beijing reported 2,086 new local COVID cases for the 15 hours to 3 p.m. (0700 GMT) on Monday, Liu Xiaofeng, the deputy director of the city's municipal Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said at a briefing. (Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra)

