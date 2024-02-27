Australian shares closed marginally higher on Tuesday as gains in energy and financial stock offset losses in miners, while investors awaited a key domestic inflation print for more clues on interest rates.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index recovered from early declines to end 0.1% higher at 7,663.0 points, rising for a fourth consecutive session.

Attention would be on key inflation data coming from the U.S. and Australia on Feb. 28, along with New Zealand's Central Bank policy decision.

"I expect a clear hawkish bias to remerge in Reserve Bank of New Zealand's communications tomorrow, which sets the stage for another hike or two unless domestic inflationary pressures ease in the coming weeks," said Matt Simpson, senior market analyst at City Index.

Australia's monthly inflation report is expected to post an ease in price pressures. The data has to come in "pretty hot" for investors to expect another hike by the Reserve Bank of Australia if there signs of a slowing economy, Simpson added.

Energy stocks advanced 0.5% and led gains as oil prices extended gains on shipping disruptions.

Sector heavyweight Woodside gained 0.9%, as it beat forecasts despite posting a drop in its FY profit.

Financials rose 0.5% to the highest closing level since Nov. 2007, with the 'Big Four' banks ending between 0.5% and 1% higher.

These gains offset miners, which dropped 0.5% on the back of declining iron ore and nickel prices.

Healthcare stocks slipped 0.6% with shares of biotechnology giant CSL falling 0.6%.

Among other sectors, gold dropped 1.9%, while real estate fell 0.8%.

In company news, Coles Group gained 5.5%, its best day since March 2020 on beating consensus forecasts despite posting a decline in half-year profit.

The New Zealand benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slipped 0.1% to 11,694.6 points, recording its second consecutive day of losses.

The country's central bank is expected to hold its cash rate at a 15-year high of 5.50% on Wednesday, according to a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Roshan Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)



