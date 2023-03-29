PHOTO
Australian scientists piece together toothy wombat ancestor
A team of scientists from Flinders University pieced together fossils uncovered in Australia's remote Northern Territory to reveal the long-extinct marsupial named Mukupirna fortidentata
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.