BEIJING - A 5.0-magnitude earthquake jolted off the coast of Nan'ao County,Shantou City, in south China's Guangdong Province at 3:20 am on Monday (Beijing Time), state news agency (Xinhua) reported.

The epicentre was monitored at 23.32 degrees north latitude and 117.39 degrees east longitude, with a depth of 10 km, the China Earthquake Networks Centre (CENC) said.