Supporting the high interest in domestic travel, 2GO Travel has committed to providing a cruise-like experience in bringing passengers to key destinations across the Philippines.

In an interview with 2GO assistant vice president and group head for marketing, Blessie Cruz, she said the 'revenge travel' effects are not only happening on air but also travelers are taking sea travel to explore the different islands in the country.

'Whatever the airline is experiencing (in terms of passenger count), it is the same with shipping. We are also experiencing revenge travel,' said Cruz.

According to Cruz, despite the cutthroat competition in airline travel, offering low fair rates, there is still a big potential for sea travel in the Philippines, saying 'At the end of the day, sea travel is still the most affordable, especially if you are from Manila and you want to go to Mindanao.'

2GO Travel, a subsidiary of SM Group, is investing in providing enhanced and unique onboard experiences for sea travelers, making sea travel a cruise-like experience, she reiterated.

Cruz mentioned a study recently released, which revealed that there is still a huge chunk of Filipinos who prefer to travel by sea, due to affordability. And slow travel has also become a trend as passengers 'pause and enjoy' the time on board, 'without rush.'

She cited that aside from the affordability of sea travel, passengers are also taking boats going to their destinations making the travel time their 'me time.'

The company also noted that big groups are taking boats now to save transportation costs, as well as do their 'bonding time' on board.

'Sea travel is also for a leisure traveler who is open to ideas and unique experiences,' she added.

From June to July this year, 2GO Travel observed the notable resumption of leisure travel on seas. In fact, the company registered 20 percent to 30 percent growth in the last two months.

Cruise Accommodation

Because the company is part of the retail conglomerate SM, Cruz said it is putting brands on board, so that passengers can shop and enjoy the travel.

'All of the SM brands are now onboard,' she said adding that the company is also allowing groups or passengers to do events on board.

Recently, the company held 'sail-elebration,' an invitation-only festival participated by content creators, where they experienced a three-day of various activities that can be done on board, like workshops, yoga, masterclasses, and concert on board, among others.

The three-day event also allowed participants to experience the hotel-like accommodations like a salon and spa, sundeck, and variety of dining options onboard mv 2GO Masagana, one of 2GO's most modern vessels.

According to Cruz, raising the bar of sea travel experience in the Philippines, is part of 2GO's goals to attract the hyper young travelers, re-introducing the best sea travel experience.

2GO Travel executives led by Cruz were in Cebu recently to introduce the company's fresh direction and commitment to level up the sea travel experience in the country, and their promotional activities to push domestic travelers to experience the new way of traveling by sea.

The SM Group Investment Corporation-led 2GO Group Inc. is the largest end-to-end transportation, logistics, and distribution provider in the country. It manages six business units, namely 2GO Sea Solutions, 2GO Special Containers, and Value-Added Services, 2GO Express, 2GO Forwarding, 2GO Logistics, and ScanAsia Overseas.

2GO Travel plies nine times weekly from Cebu to Cagayan de Oro, Butuan, Ozamis, and Metro Manila.

