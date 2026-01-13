Vallourec, a leader in premium seamless tubular solutions, has secured a contract with Shell, following a competitive bidding process.

The agreement covers the supply of OCTG (Oil Country Tubular Goods) products and services for Shell’s offshore operations in the development of the Orca project, formerly known as Gato do Mato.

The expected drilling date is April 2027, and the current drilling plan includes 10 wells, with an estimation of 12,000 to 15,000 tonnes of pipes.

This contract encompasses the full OCTG scope, including seamless pipes and VAM® premium connections for Shell’s offshore wells ranging from 4.5” to 18”, with both carbon and stainless-steel tubulars and associated accessories.

Vallourec will also provide comprehensive value-added services onshore and offshore – covering desk engineering, material coordination, rig preparation, offshore supervision, and rig return repairs – to support Shell in optimizing operational efficiency.

Philippe Guillemot, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of the Vallourec Group commented: “After recently winning an order to supply line pipes on this key offshore project, this new contract demonstrates Vallourec’s ability to support its customers across the entire value chain. It confirms the value of VAM® premium connections in Brazil and the expertise of Vallourec Tubular Services (VTS) in providing an extensive suite of services to complement our offer in premium seamless pipes.”

