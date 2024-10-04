Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras announced on Tuesday, 1 October 2024 that its board gave a green light to acquire a 10% stake in the offshore Deep Western Orange Basin (DWOB) oil block in South Africa, according to a securities filing.



The purchase of the stake in the deep water field followed a competitive process held by French oil major Total, which operates the project and will retain a 40% stake in the block.

All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Andre Romani