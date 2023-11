The United States wants robust trade with China on a "reciprocal and fair" basis, and seeks to de-escalate tension with China, U.S. Commerce secretary Gina Raimondo said on Wednesday.

Raimondo was speaking at a dinner event with U.S. corporate executives and China's President Xi Jinping in attendance following Xi's meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in San Francisco. (Reporting by Michael Martina; Writing by Ethan Wang; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)