The wave of investment into the U.S. economy is sustainable and is only getting started, but the federal government shutdown is increasingly an impediment, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Wednesday.

"There is pent-up demand, but then President (Donald) Trump has unleashed this boom with his policies," Bessent said at a CNBC event held on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank annual meetings in Washington.

"The only thing slowing us down here is this government shutdown," Bessent said, adding that it is starting to cost the economy about $15 billion a day in lost output.

