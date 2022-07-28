US Special Envoy to the Horn of Africa Mike Hammer met with senior Egyptian government officials on 25 July to discuss a diplomatic resolution on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) that supports the water needs, economy, and livelihood of all Egyptians, Sudanese, and Ethiopians.

“I came to Cairo on my first official trip to the region to hear from our Egyptian partners on the critical issue of the GERD and to better understand Egypt’s water needs,” Hammer said.

“We are actively engaged in supporting a diplomatic way forward under the African Union’s auspices that arrives at an agreement that provides for the long-term needs of every citizen along the Nile.”

During their recent meeting, US President Joe Biden reiterated to President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi the US’ support for Egypt’s water security and to forging a diplomatic resolution that would achieve the interests of all parties and contribute to a more peaceful and prosperous region.

Hammer’s visit to Cairo, which took place just days after Biden and Al- Sisi met, focused on this priority.

At the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hammer met with an interagency team responsible for the GERD negotiations with Ethiopia and Sudan. He then visited the House of Representatives to meet with MP Karim Darwish — Chair of the House of Representatives’ Foreign Affairs Committee.

Over the past four decades, the US has provided over $3.5bn to strengthen Egypt’s water security by bringing clean water to a quarter of Egypt’s population, upgrading Cairo and Alexandria’s water treatment services, modernising the Aswan Dam’s power station, and building water infrastructure for residents in North Sinai.

Hammer’s engagement on the GERD builds on that strong record and history of US partnership with Egypt.

During the meetings, Chargé d’Affaires Nicole Shampaine also delivered an invitation from the White House to Al-Sisi to attend the US-Africa Leaders Summit that will run from December 13 to 15.

Egypt’s participation in the summit would help the region and bolster US-Egyptian and US-African as they work together to address global challenges.

