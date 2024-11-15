Elon Musk's SpaceX is preparing to launch a tender offer in December to sell existing shares at a price of $135 per share, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing people with knowledge of the discussions.

The tender offer would value SpaceX at more than $250 billion, according to the report.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Musk, the world's richest person, is expected to wield significant influence in Washington to secure favorable government treatment for his companies, including SpaceX, after Donald Trump's victory for a second presidency.

Musk's dream of transporting humans to Mars could also become a bigger national priority under Trump, Reuters reported earlier this month.

NASA's Artemis program, which aims to use SpaceX's Starship rocket to put humans on the moon as a proving ground for later Mars missions, is expected to focus more on the Red Planet under Trump and target uncrewed missions there this decade.

Under Trump, SpaceX is also expected to push for even softer regulations on worker safety and safety of participants in private space flights in orbit.

A Reuters investigation last year documented at least 600 worker injuries at SpaceX facilities across the U.S., and how SpaceX disregarded safety regulations and standard practices.

(Reporting by Rishi Kant in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)