KBR has been awarded the front-end engineering design (FEED) contract for Coastal Bend’s planned natural gas liquefaction and export facility on the Texas Gulf Coast.

The Coastal Bend LNG project will feature multiple liquefaction trains, cogeneration, LNG storage tanks, and export facilities.

The project will utilise ConocoPhillips’ Optimised Cascade Process (COP OCP) technology to help achieve Coastal Bend LNG’s goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

KBR will lead the FEED effort, including the entire inside battery limits (ISBL) scope–covering LNG liquefaction and nitrogen rejection (COP OCP technology), gas treatment, and heavy hydrocarbon removal (Honeywell UOP technologies). KBR will also provide overall coordination between the parties and support Coastal Bend in FERC filings and permitting.

“KBR is proud to collaborate with Coastal Bend LNG to help shape how LNG is produced and delivered to global markets from the Texas Gulf Coast,” said Jay Ibrahim, KBR President, Sustainable Technology Solutions. “This award underscores KBR’s leadership in designing energy infrastructure that is efficient and scalable, helping to meet global energy demands. With our deep roots in the Gulf Coast and over five decades of LNG expertise, we’re proud to assist Coastal Bend LNG’s goal of setting a new standard for low-carbon LNG energy production.”

“KBR brings impressive expertise in engineering and design across many process technologies, including LNG and industrial decarbonisation, and shares our mission to provide low-carbon energy to the world,” said Nick Flores, CEO of Coastal Bend LNG. He added, “Our collaboration with KBR and ConocoPhillips, and their combined experience in this space, will enable us to maximise our facility’s efficiency and economic targets, while minimising our carbon intensity.”

