PMorgan Chase has formed a new advisory team to help companies and sponsors ‍raise money from ‍private markets, it said on Friday, as the largest ​U.S. lender looks to deepen its presence in the red-hot alternative asset ⁠class.

The new team - private capital advisory & solutions - will be led by Keith ⁠Canton, who joined ‌JPMorgan in 2015 and most recently led the firm's Americas equity capital markets team.

As private startups such ⁠as ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX remain private for longer even as their valuations top the S&P 500 average, Wall Street banks have moved quickly to address their ⁠need to raise capital ​outside public markets. J.P. Morgan last year began publishing research notes on them.

"Private markets are ‍a strategic priority for J.P. Morgan, and as they continue to grow in importance, scale ​and complexity, they are fundamentally reshaping the capital landscape," said Anu Aiyengar, its global head of advisory and M&A. The new team will combine JPMorgan's private capital advisory and M&A capabilities. Canton, who has more than 20 years of experience, will report to Aiyengar and global head of capital markets Kevin Foley.

Tilman Pohlhausen, who has led the private capital advisory business in the last few years, will oversee that effort globally ⁠as part of the new team ‌and report to Canton.

The Wall Street titan extended its run as the world's top investment bank, earning the highest fees ‌in 2025, ⁠according to data from Dealogic.

