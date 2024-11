Hyundai Motor is recalling 226,118 vehicles in the U.S. over concerns the rear view camera image may fail to display, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Wednesday.

The recall affects certain 2021-2022 model year Santa Fe SUVs and Elantra sedans.

The issue will be remedied by dealers who will replace the rear view camera free of charge, the NHTSA said.

(Reporting by Utkarsh Shetti in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)