HSBC on Monday named Lisa McGeough as chief executive officer and president of its U.S. operations, making her the first woman CEO leading the bank's operations in the region in more than a decade.

McGeough, whose appointment is effective Jan. 1, will be responsible for the Asia-focused lender's growth in the United States, including the expansion of its corporate and institutional banking business in North America.

McGeough joined HSBC in 2021 and most recently was the co-head of global banking coverage. She has previously held various roles at Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo and Toronto Dominion Securities, among others.

