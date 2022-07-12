More than 1,000 experts are expected to take part in the upcoming Future Travel Experience (FTE) Global show in the US city of Las Vegas, which will discuss technology, innovation and collaboration to forge future strategies for air travel.

FTE Global, now widely renowned as “the CES for aviation”, returns to the ARIA Resort & Casino on September 6-9.

The theme for this unique boutique event will be “Future-Proofing Air Transport” and is designed to help ensure airlines, airports and their partners are well-equipped to adopt new technologies, adapt their working culture and methods, and forge new partnerships to support their business’ growth and passenger experience ambitions through an inspirational line-up of conferences, workshops, an outstanding exhibition and social events in the entertainment capital of the world.

The agendas will be announced shortly, but leading organisations from around the world already confirmed to share latest innovation case studies include American Airlines, Harry Reid International Airport, MGM Resorts, Allegiant, Amazon Web Services, Tampa International Airport and Southwest, Collins Aerospace, among many others.

High-level executives from these organisations will address the most pertinent topics right now including digital transformation & automation, identity, biometrics and security, planning and design, sustainability, reimagined customer experiences, commercial, workforce, baggage, operations and new areas such as metaverse, NFT & crypto and Advanced Air Mobility (AAM).

Pricing increases and onsite hotel allocation expires on July 22, said a statement from event organisers.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).