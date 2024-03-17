U.S. President Joe Biden's re-election campaign raised more than $53 million in February and has $155 million cash-on-hand after pulling in the most grassroots fundraising since the campaign's launch.

February's fundraising came just before Biden clinched the Democratic Party's nomination in March and before he raised $10 million in the 24 hours following his fiery State of the Union address.

About 1.3 million donors have made nearly 3.4 million contributions, and 97% of donations have been under $200, according to a statement from Biden's campaign, which released the figures on Sunday.

Biden in February went on a fundraising trip to California and attended fundraisers in the Los Angeles and San Francisco areas.

Opposition to Donald Trump, who clinched the Republican Party's nomination, and to the GOP have motivated donors.

Biden's campaign generated $1.6 million in grassroots revenue in the 48 hours following the GOP primary in South Carolina, while Trump-focused emails have also driven donations, Biden's campaign said.

"The stakes of this election couldn't be higher for the future of this country, and our historic fundraising operation is making sure every voter knows these stakes come November," said Julie Chavez Rodriguez, Biden's campaign manager.

A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll showed Biden had a marginal 1 percentage point lead over Trump ahead of November's election.

Some 39% of registered voters in the one-week poll said they would vote for Biden, a Democrat, if the election were held today, compared with 38% who picked Republican former President Trump.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; Editing by Nick Zieminski)