Apple and Paramount Global have discussed bundling their streaming services at a discount, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

Shares of media company Paramount rose 3% in premarket trading.

The companies have talked about offering a combined Paramount+ and Apple TV+ offering that would cost less than subscribing to both services separately, the report said, citing people familiar with the discussions.

The talks are in their early stages, and it is unclear what shape the bundle could take, the report added.

Apple and Paramount did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai and Devika Syamnath)