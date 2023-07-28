Social media
Home page>WORLD>Americas>America’s higher-educati...
EDUCATION

America’s higher-education financing challenge

Reuters Images
Reuters Images
Reuters Images

Funding for post-secondary education in the US comes from the public sector

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
July 28, 2023
UNITED STATESEDUCATION
PHOTO
Some 44mn Americans currently owe $1.6tn in student loan debt, and more than 7mn of them were in default prior to the pandemic repayment pause. Since this crushing burden is associated with reduced homeownership, degraded credit ratings, and delayed marriage and child-bearing, lawmakers and advocates have pushed for blanket student loan forgiveness. However, a recent effort by the Biden administration to cancel $430bn of student-loan debt was struck down by the Supreme Court as unconstitutional.
While much of the public focus has been on the Court’s ruling, a one-time loan cancellation was never going to be a lasting solution to the ongoing challenge of financing higher education in the United States. We still need to figure out how to help students invest in their education without saddling them with crushing debt in the first place. A critical step forward would be to replace the existing system with a standard repayment plan that aligns payments with a borrower’s ability to pay.
Funding for post-secondary education in the US comes from the public sector (state and local appropriations and federal grants and contracts) as well as from private gifts and contracts, with the remainder covered by student tuition and fees. But an underappreciated fact is that state and local contributions have not kept pace with the increase in cost. In 1980, tuition and fees paid by students represented only 13% of the cost of education at public institutions; by 2020, this share had risen to nearly 20%. Students and their families have increasingly borrowed to cover the cost.
There are many proposals for making higher education more affordable, such as offering free (two-year) community college or eliminating student loans altogether. Given that post-secondary schooling yields benefits for all of society – through greater tax contributions, higher productivity, reduced dependence on the social welfare system, and so forth – some public subsidisation of the cost of higher education makes sense.
At the same time, it also makes sense for students to bear some responsibility for a share of the cost of the education they acquire. After all, post-secondary education and training are well known to increase the likelihood of being employed, boost lifetime earnings, improve health outcomes, and offer other benefits to the individual. Given the substantial private return, it is appropriate that loans remain in the financial-aid portfolio.
But the standard federal student loan under the existing programme does not align with the economic realities of post-secondary schooling and the labour market. And, though education is a risky investment that does not pay off for everyone, students face complex and limited options for reducing repayment burdens and are prohibited from discharging the debt through bankruptcy.
Equally important, the standard repayment plan expects students to repay their loans over the first ten years of their careers, before most have hit their peak earnings. Even for those whose investment pays off over time, the financial burden may be too high during the repayment period.
Aiming to solve these problems, Congress and the Department of Education have, over time, created several income-driven repayment (IDR) programmes – a bipartisan idea that dates to the mid-twentieth century, when it was endorsed by economists Milton Friedman and James Tobin alike. Unlike a mortgage, which requires borrowers to pay a pre-determined amount each month, IDR plans set the payment at a percentage of borrowers’ income. Set optimally, borrowers repay their loans on average, but should they fall on hard times or select an occupation that does not pay well (such as working in the public sector), they can repay what they can of their loans without undue financial hardship.
Given these merits, it is not surprising that many economists have advocated for such programmes. But the existing plans are not optimally designed. Borrowers must opt into an IDR over the standard repayment plan. Payments are based on the prior year’s income, which means they do not seamlessly adjust to changes in borrowers’ earnings and employment circumstances. Nor do they automatically adjust to borrowers’ current hardships, necessitating complicated forbearance and deferment rules and requiring annual recertification. Further, the plans have different eligibility rules, payment rates, repayment periods, and definitions of discretionary income. As a result, choosing a plan is so confusing that to date only a minority of eligible borrowers take advantage of them.
As a stopgap measure, the Biden administration has introduced Saving on a Valuable Education (SAVE), an even larger, more generous IDR plan than the existing options. The hope is that the new programme will be so obviously advantageous that more students will sign up for it, rather than stick with the traditional plan. But SAVE is far from perfect. It will not be the default plan, and it still bases payments on the past year’s income. As a result, it is not clear how effective it will be at addressing the country’s student-debt crisis and higher-education financing challenges.
More to the point, SAVE is an expensive plan layered on top of a labyrinth of other student-loan options. That brings us to the larger problem: the Department of Education cannot simply eliminate plans created by Congress. Genuinely transforming federal student loans requires Congress to phase out all existing IDR plans and replace them with a well-structured IDR plan as the default. Ideally, such a plan would be administratively straightforward and designed to encourage students to assume a responsible level of debt to pay for valuable education programmes.
Structured properly, an IDR plan helps to address one of the biggest challenges in higher-education financing in a way that need not unfairly burden taxpayers or saddle students with unmanageable debt. While even a well-designed IDR would not solve all the problems in the financing of higher education in the US, making IDR the default repayment plan for student loans would be a huge improvement, and is a reform that both parties should be able to get behind. — Project Syndicate
  • Cecilia Elena Rouse, former chair of US President Joe Biden’s Council of Economic Advisers, is Professor in the Economics of Education and Professor of Economics and Public Affairs at Princeton University.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

DISCOVER MORE

SOCIAL MEDIA

Meta plans retention 'hooks' for Threads as more than half of users leave app

Meta plans retention 'hooks' for Threads as more than half of users leave app
Meta plans retention 'hooks' for Threads as more than half of users leave app
POLITICS

Trudeau rejigs cabinet with an eye on polls

Trudeau rejigs cabinet with an eye on polls
Trudeau rejigs cabinet with an eye on polls
CLIMATE CHANGE

Biden calls climate change an 'existential threat'

Biden calls climate change an 'existential threat'
Biden calls climate change an 'existential threat'
DIPLOMACY

Top Biden adviser in Saudi Arabia for high-level talks

Top Biden adviser in Saudi Arabia for high-level talks
Top Biden adviser in Saudi Arabia for high-level talks
ECONOMY

US Fed officials spar over banking reform in rare open meeting

US Fed officials spar over banking reform in rare open meeting
US Fed officials spar over banking reform in rare open meeting
POLITICS

Trump faces fresh charges in documents case as legal woes grow

Trump faces fresh charges in documents case as legal woes grow
Trump faces fresh charges in documents case as legal woes grow
UNITED STATES

US senators tee up fight in Congress over Pentagon budget

US senators tee up fight in Congress over Pentagon budget
US senators tee up fight in Congress over Pentagon budget
EQUITIES

US Stocks: Wall Street closes down, Dow snaps longest winning streak since 1987

US Stocks: Wall Street closes down, Dow snaps longest winning streak since 1987
US Stocks: Wall Street closes down, Dow snaps longest winning streak since 1987
MOST READ
1.

South Africa minister questions $8.5bln climate deal - report

2.

Most Gulf central banks raise key interest rates tracking the US Fed

3.

UAE real estate: Rental increase across Dubai properties to slow down in 2024

4.

Saudi Arabia invests $3.9bln to fund biotech projects

5.

Congo blocks gold refinery days before launch - report

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Biden forgives $39bln in US student debt using program tweak

2

Wall Street wealth helps boost endowments at posh New York City private schools

3

Biden announces new measures to ease student loans after court setback

4

Biden 'strongly' opposes Supreme Court ruling on college admissions

5

Modi invites US students to India as he kicks off official visit

LEADERSHIP TALKS

UAE

UAE has made significant progress in combatting financial crime - Hamid AlZaabi

UAE has made significant progress in combatting financial crime - Hamid AlZaabi
UAE has made significant progress in combatting financial crime - Hamid AlZaabi

LATEST VIDEO

AVIATION

VIDEO: Dubai ranks among the top 5 busiest airports in the world

VIDEO: Dubai ranks among the top 5 busiest airports in the world
VIDEO: Dubai ranks among the top 5 busiest airports in the world

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

ENTERTAINMENT

UAE-based start-up The Smash Room eyes 40 franchises across GCC, India

UAE-based start-up The Smash Room eyes 40 franchises across GCC, India
UAE-based start-up The Smash Room eyes 40 franchises across GCC, India
METALS

Nigeria seeks to restart production at $2.5bln aluminium smelter

GCC COUNTRIES

Nearly 9mln Indians based in GCC, with UAE topping the list - report

EQUITIES

Dubai-listed cooling company Tabreed reports Q2 profit of $40.8mln

LATEST NEWS
1

Indian Oil Corp swings to Q1 profit on higher marketing margins

2

London stocks rise on upbeat AstraZeneca results; BOJ stokes rate worries

3

German economy stagnates in Q2, missing estimate for slight growth

4

Japan finmin Suzuki says he'll watch BOJ policy impact on markets

5

Global central banks begin policy shift as inflation cools

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds