The head of the global airline body IATA Wille Walsh voiced frustration at supply chain bottlenecks on Tuesday, blaming aviation manufacturers for failing to address them and warning that the industry would ramp up pressure.

"We've been patient. We've given them time. I think our patience has run out. The situation is unacceptable," the head of the International Air Transport Association told reporters in Geneva, saying suppliers were acting like "quasi-monopolies".

"I think we're going to have to ramp up the pressure and maybe look for support to force key suppliers to get their act together," he said.

