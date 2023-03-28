PHOTO
AI computing startup Cerebras releases open source ChatGPT-like models
Silicon Valley-based Cerebras released seven models all trained on its AI supercomputer called Andromeda, including smaller 111 million parameter language models to a larger 13 billion parameter model
March 28, 2023
