A Richfield Information Technology (Hons) graduate has launched a digital hiring platform aimed at making recruitment more structured, transparent and affordable for South African businesses.

{{image}}

FlexWork, founded by 25-year-old Nhlanhla Mabena, went live at the end of September 2025 and is designed to help employers manage the hiring process from a single platform while giving job seekers more visibility into their applications.

Structured hiring for SMEs

FlexWork is built as a self-service hiring engine tailored for small and medium-sized businesses, offering job posting, applicant tracking, communication and candidate filtering in one interface. The platform aims to replace fragmented hiring methods, such as spreadsheets and email trails, with a centralised system that records every interaction and reduces candidate drop-off.

For job seekers, FlexWork enables profile creation, CV and portfolio uploads, and real-time tracking of applications. Smart alerts recommend roles based on skills and preferences, while the platform uses a skills-first model rather than traditional job titles.

Early traction and pilot rollout

Since launch, FlexWork has registered its first employers, onboarded over 200 users and created four early talent pools, focusing on digital and high-demand skills. The platform was also showcased at the FNB App of the Year Hackathon 2025 under the ‘Jobs and Economic Resilience’ category.

Employers can filter applicants by competencies, region or experience level, and engage directly through the platform. Pricing is structured to be affordable for local SMEs, with no intermediary agency fees.

Technology meeting purpose

Mabena says the platform was developed to close gaps in traditional hiring systems that often leave job applicants without feedback and employers without structured tools to manage volume. The concept is rooted in making the hiring process more transparent, trackable and outcomes-driven.

Next development phase

FlexWork plans to expand its talent pool functionality, introduce a credit-based unlocking system for candidate engagement, and onboard partner consultants to support employers with sourcing and screening services.

The platform is locally developed and positioned as a technology-driven recruitment solution aimed at making hiring faster, more efficient and more accessible for both businesses and job seekers in South Africa.

All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).