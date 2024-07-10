Under Armour has announced the opening of its latest store at Pavilion Mall, Westville, Durban. This marks the 19th brand house store in South Africa.

The Pavilion store, located at Shop 332 on the cinema level, features the Under Armour Brand House City Concept Evolution (BHCC EVO) retail design. This design inspiration highlights a slick and modern feel that aims to emphasise a clean aesthetic with a focus on materials that include metal fixtures, minimalist displays and bold graphic elements.

“We are thrilled to open our new brand house store in Durban, a city renowned for its vibrant sports culture and active lifestyle,” said Brent Venter, retail manager at Under Armour South Africa.

“As we expand our footprint in Durban, we're excited to bring our commitment to exceptional service and quality products to this vibrant community. This new location represents our dedication to meeting the needs of our customers and creating lasting connections in the heart of Durban.”

One of the highlights of the new 228m2 retail space is the introduction of Under Armour’s latest Unstoppable Collection - high-performance gear taking you from sport to street, fan, or athlete.

The collection features sportswear pieces such as the iconic cargo pant, varsity style jackets and fleece hoodies to style with a jogger compliment. For those still wanting to capture the athleticism of sporting gear, the UA Unstoppable Collection goes on to feature body-sculpting basics made up of leggings and cropped mock neck tops just for that style and performance mix.

The launch of the Pavilion store comes at a time when the retail sector in South Africa is navigating significant trends and challenges. Despite the growing prominence of e-commerce, brick-and-mortar stores remain a vital part of the retail landscape (and omni-focused approach).

Consumers continue to value the tactile experience of shopping in-store, where they can try on products, receive personalized service, and enjoy a curated shopping environment – as a welcome addition to the need for instant online shopping.

“As we expand our presence in South Africa, we remain focused on enhancing the customer experience both in-store and online holding steadfast to the initiative to showup as a omni present retail business,” added Venter. “Our new Pavilion store exemplifies our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our customers, offering them the latest in high-performance sportswear in a setting that inspires and motivates.”

