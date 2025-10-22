TikTok has released new insights on how South Africans shop during Q4, the most critical retail season of the year.

The findings reveal that shopping in Q4 is no longer limited to big sales moments like Black Friday. Instead, it has become an emotional, continuous, and highly community-driven experience shaped by discovery, creators, and the fear of missing out (FOMO).

With a community of over one billion users globally, TikTok has become a central driver of visibility, discoverability, and local economic growth by empowering businesses to connect with diverse communities in meaningful ways.

The new data highlights:



- Q4 is a prolonged, high-stakes season: More than half of purchases happen outside major sales events, with momentum carrying across October, November and December.



- Shopping is emotional, not transactional: Positive feelings like joy (42%), relief (43%), and satisfaction (38%) outweigh negative ones, making Q4 an uplifting season of discovery and gifting.



- FOMO drives action: 9 in 10 shoppers take action because of scarcity, time-sensitive deals, or social proof. Even when shoppers miss out, 8 in 10 look for alternatives instead of abandoning purchases.



- Creators spark discovery and trust: 67% of shoppers discover new products via creators, who inspire 1.5x more Q4 content than on other platforms.



- TikTok turns browsers into buyers: 9 in 10 take action after seeing Q4 content, and shoppers spend 1.2x more on TikTok than elsewhere.

“The end of year shopping season is no longer just about discount-driven moments. It’s about building connections with communities through discovery, entertainment, and culture,” says Jochen Bischoff, head of Global Business Solutions, Africa, TikTok.

“Our data shows that 9 in 10 South Africans take action after seeing Q4 content on TikTok. They don’t just shop during Black Friday or Christmas, they shop daily, and they do it with joy, urgency, and inspiration. TikTok is where brands can meet them authentically, drive intent, and turn every moment into momentum.”

Shopper personas on TikTok

The report also identifies distinct shopper behaviours that come to life on TikTok, from Hunters (price-conscious planners) and Curators (trendsetters influenced by creators), to Sprinters (impulsive buyers), Explorers (experience-driven shoppers), and Occasional Shoppers (event-driven gift seekers).

Each persona engages with content and creators differently, underlining the importance of tailored storytelling.

TikTok’s role in redefining Q4 shopping

TikTok is both a search engine and an inspiration engine, bridging intent and discovery.

In Q4 2024:



- 82% of shoppers actively searched for Q4 shopping content on TikTok.



- 78% passively discovered products through the For You Page.



- Millions of transactions in South Africa were driven by TikTok activity.



- Shoppers explored across categories including fashion, beauty, electronics, food & beverage, travel, and gifting.

Creative tools for smarter Q4 campaigns

From personalised recommendations and performance insights to immersive storytelling formats that connect with audiences authentically, TikTok offers a suite of powerful creative and commerce solutions.

These include Smart+, which simplifies and optimises campaign delivery, and Symphony, which helps brands generate and refine content at scale. Together, these tools maximise efficiency, drive effectiveness, and enable brands to capture attention in meaningful ways.

“TikTok isn’t just influencing what people buy. It’s changing how they shop, creating a multiplier effect for businesses and helping them reach communities in new ways,” adds Bischoff.

As Q4 approaches, TikTok is calling on brands to rethink their seasonal strategies: show up early, stay consistent, and connect authentically. By doing so, brands can stop chasing short-term wins and instead build long-term advantages, with TikTok as their partner in turning discovery into action.

