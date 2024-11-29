Tanzania's ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party, which has dominated the east African nation's politics for decades, won more than 98 percent of seats in this week's local elections, official results showed Thursday.

Widely seen as a key test for the country's democratic institutions ahead of presidential elections next year, the vote on Wednesday was marked by claims of rigging and incidents of violence.

The main opposition Chadema party said three of its members were killed in incidents linked to the vote.

Tanzania was electing more than 80,000 local leaders, who wield considerable power.

Officials results showed that the CCM of President Samia Suluhu Hassan scored more than 98 percent with 18 other parties sharing the remaining seats.

"These elected leaders should be immediately sworn in," Minister of State Mohamed Mchengerwa who is in charge of the polls said, announcing the results.

The vote was Hassan's first test at the ballot box ahead of presidential and parliamentary elections next October.

The opposition boycotted the polls in 2019 citing violence and intimidation.