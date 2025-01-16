Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s push for a third term has gathered new pace after his party’s top figures publicly indicated they will endorse amendments to scrap term limits.

Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi on Wednesday said they were ready to introduce the constitutional amendments removing presidential term limits “once they are instructed to do so.”That is the clearest sign that Mnangagwa’s government is planning another round of constitutional amendments.“Zimbabwe is a democracy guided by the will of the people,” Mr Ziyambi said.

“If the people say they want the president’s term extended, so be it.“The people who voted him into office have expressed their wish for him to stay on. The necessary legal framework can be established to reflect this will.”President Mnangagwa (82) came to power in 2017 following a coup that toppled long time ruler Robert Mugabe, and initially pledged to serve only two terms.

He said he would turn Zimbabwe into a “new kind of democracy” after the country endured 38 years of authoritarian rule under the late Mugabe.

But the minister’s comments are only the latest signal that that President Mnangagwa was backtracking from his pledge. It first became became apparent last year when his loyalists started a campaign for him to rule beyond 2028 when his second and final term comes to an end.

In October 2024, his ruling Zanu-PF party passed a resolution to scrap presidential term limits to allow him to remain in power until 2030, despite the fact that he stated on three occasions that he would not serve beyond his second and final term.

On Saturday, the country’s main opposition Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC) party said it will not stand in the way of calls for President Mnangagwa to extend his tenure.

The proposed constitutional amendments must be passed by Parliament with a two-third majority before they are put to a referendum.

Zanu-PF has now regained its two thirds majority it lost in the 2023 elections after an opposition politician Sengezo Tshabangu was allowed to recall CCC MPs, having claimed the party’s interim secretary general.

CCC founding leader Nelson Chamisa, who came second in the disputed presidential elections, was forced to abandon the party citing alleged infiltration by the ruling party.

Mr Tshabangu, who imposed himself as the leader of the opposition in Parliament, at the weekend visited President Mnangagwa’s farm with other legislators where he threw his weight behind the veteran ruler’s third term bid.“If we approve your stay in power and the people of Zimbabwe are happy, let it be,” he said.

The Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN), a coalition of 37 non-governmental organisations, said it was concerned about the growing calls to defer the 2028 elections to allow President Mnangagwa to stay in power longer.“Some segments of the opposition have begun to align with the ruling party in advocating for an extension, raising questions about the motivations behind such a shift and its impact on democratic processes,” ZESN said.

It said altering the electoral calendar to allow for the extension of the president’s term was undemocratic.“Upholding electoral integrity is essential for fostering trust in governance not only for Zimbabwe, but for the whole of the Southern African Development Community region,” ZESN added.“Postponing elections can significantly erode public trust in electoral processes, raising serious concerns about commitment to democracy and accountability.”Lovemore Madhuku, a constitutional law expert, warned that President Mnangagwa’s bid for a third term will face a lot of hurdles legally and politically.“I think I can say that it is impossible,” Professor Madhuku said. “Legally yes you can go through the steps, but once you know what those steps are, you realise that it’s impossible.”He said the government would have to produce a constitution amendment Bill that must be debated by ordinary Zimbabweans for 90 days before it is passed by Parliament and followed by a referendum.“It must get a two-thirds majority both in the National Assembly and in the Senate and thereafter, there must be a referendum,” Prof Madhuku said.“We should then vote yes with a majority.“Now, that alone tells you that it will be very difficult because I know that in the 90-day period for debate it will come out very clearly that most Zimbabweans don’t support it and when it goes to Parliament we are not sure how they will vote.”He added: “I cannot be assumed that since Zanu PF has a two-thirds majority they will obtain the two-thirds majority.”Zimbabwe first held a referendum on the constitution in 2000 where a draft supreme law produced by Mr Mugabe’s regime was rejected overwhelmingly after the opposition campaigned against it.

The new constitution that introduced two five year terms for the president was approved in 2013 during the life of an inclusive government formed by Zanu PF and the opposition.

In 2021, President Mnangagwa’s government introduced 27 amendments to the constitution that were described as a significant shift towards “authoritarian consolidation and democratic erosion.”

The amendments related to the process of appointment and tenure of judges in the country’s apex courts.

President Mnangagwa was given powers to appoint top judges, who observers say would be critical in cases of electoral disputes.

Civil society and opposition groups have vowed to resist Zanu PF’s push for the scrapping of presidential term limits.

President Mnangagwa is also likely to face internal opposition because Zanu PF is divided on the issue with one faction pushing for his deputy Constantino Chiwenga to take over.

Retired General Chiwenga, who was Zimbabwe’s army commander at the time, led the 2017 coup.

Observers say President Mnangagwa’s succession is likely to mirror that of his predecessor, Mr Mugabe, with the military likely to have a say on who takes over from him.

A week ago, the president removed the head of the intelligence service and the police whom he replaced with his loyalists in a move that was seen as linked to internal battles in Zanu F over the impending leadership changes.

Zanu PF was expected to elect its next leader in 2027 and the winner would be the party’s presidential candidate in elections scheduled for the following year.

