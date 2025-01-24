Former Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC Anambra, Dr Nwachukwu Orji, has urged the Commission to intensify electoral awareness campaigns across the country to rebuild Nigerians’ confidence in the system.

He said the acceptability of vote buying and other unprofessional conduct of INEC officials during voting in an election has killed the trust and confidence Nigerians hold in the Commission.

Orji, disclosed while delivering a paper titled; ‘Rebuilding Trust in the Electoral Processes and Institutions: Perspectives on Role of Key Stakeholders” at the one-day stakeholder”s dialogue on rebuilding trust in the electoral process and elections, organised by the International Press Center (IPC) in Awka on Thursday.

He lamented that the current nation’s electoral process is declining at a very fast rate due to poor electoral awareness campaigns, lack of transparency and accountability on the part of INEC.

He noted that the situation has gotten to a stage where INEC should intensify action in engaging all relevant stakeholders, particularly, Labour Organisations, National Orientation Agency (NOA), Security Agencies, and the media to build the people’s confidence.

He graphically noted that the declination started in 2015: general elections and got worse in the last 2023 exercise.

According to him, the electorates have lost confidence in the INEC because of the way and manner the Commission is currently handling the electoral process in the country.

The Commission has equally lost its integrity due to some unprofessional conduct of its officials during elections.

“Transparency and accountability is no longer the watchword of INEC. Nigerians have lost their trust. Things are no longer the way it was when the country returned to its democratic status in 1999. INEC should prioritise role of engagement with all concerned stakeholders in the electoral sector to restore its lost integrity.

“NLC, NOA, CSO, and the media should also be tasked with rebuilding trust in INEC.

While urging the National Assembly to protect the interests of voters certainty of law for all states, Dr. Orji who is also a lecturer at the University of Nigeria Nsukka, Enugu State recommended a review process of appointment of INEC officials, develop and implement a system to ensure public accountability by institutions involved in elections, develop and implement a system to ensure greater transparency and public scrutiny of the electoral process, Improve election result management, promotion of transparency and accountability in campaign finance, institute a process of independent audit of elections, Improve the process of prosecution of electoral offenders, complete pre-election disputes well in advance of the election day to ensure certainty of candidates and their supporters.

In his welcome address, the Executive Director, International Press Center (IPC) Mr. Lanre Arogundade said the stakeholders’ dialogue aims to foster insightful discourse among key election and democratic governance stakeholders. The goal is to deepen commitments to multi-sectoral collaborative frameworks, rebuild trust in the electoral process and institutions, and prepare for the Anambra November 8th, 2025 governorship election and the 2027 elections.

“This event is designed to address and mitigate negative perceptions held by citizens regarding elections in Nigeria, rebuild public trust, and galvanize the support of critical stakeholders as ‘partners with INEC’ in enhancing credible elections in Nigeria.

“We also consider this dialogue as timely as we seek further reforms aimed at strengthening our electoral system through potential amendments to the Constitution and the Electoral Act (2022), he noted.

Arogundade commended the state governor, Chukwuma Charles Soludo for ensuring a conducive environment before, during, and after programme.

Speaking on the forthcoming bye-election in Anambra South Senatorial District and the November 8th,2025 governorship election respectively, the serving INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Dr. Queen Elizabeth Ugwu, said INEC is fully prepared to conduct the two processes credibly and transparently.

The Commissioner urged the IPC to extend the dialogue to local government areas across the country.

It was gathered that the event sponsored by the European Union Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria (EU-SDGN) also had in attendance representatives from the leadership of INEC and other key institutions such as the National Orientation Agency, security agencies, traditional and religious institutions, CSOs, EUSDGN partners, the media, women, youths, students, labor unions, and community leaders.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).