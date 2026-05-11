Tanzanian authorities have blocked a visit by a European Parliamentary team which was scheduled to take place this month.

Chairman of the Subcommittee on Human Rights Mounir Satouri on Thursday issued a statement condemning the move by the Samia Suluhu Hassan administration, citing frustration by Dodoma.“We strongly regret the Tanzanian authorities’ continued request to postpone the official visit by the European Parliament’s body responsible for global human rights – an approach that, in practice, amounts to a refusal,” Mr Satouri said.“Being denied access prevents us from following up on our recent resolutions on Tanzania, conducting proper parliamentary scrutiny of EU-funded human rights projects, and engaging directly with key partners in the country – including the African Union’s major human rights institution, the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights.

”This is not the first time that Tanzania has dithered on the visit by the European legislators, which was meant to investigate the state of human rights, democracy, and the rule of law in the country.

The European Parliament in November 2025 blocked aid to Dodoma following violence and opposition crackdown in the run-up to, during and after the October 29 General Election.

The mission was originally planned for February 2026 but was pushed to May at the request of Tanzanian authorities, ostensibly to allow a national commission of inquiry into the election violence to finish its work.

Even after the team released its findings on April 24, the government blocked the visit.

The European trade bloc issued a statement, reiterating its earlier message on rights and rule of law.“The European Parliament remains firmly committed to strengthening relations with African Union partners, including Tanzania. However, such partnerships – particularly those involving EU financial support – must be firmly grounded in international law and aligned with shared human rights commitments under the OACPS–EU Partnership Agreement,” the statement said.

The EU is accusing Samia’s government of lack of cooperation.“We regret the lack of willingness by the Tanzanian authorities to engage in good-faith dialogue, especially against the backdrop of a deteriorating human rights situation and crackdowns on the democratic opposition,” Mr Satouri said.“We reiterate our readiness to engage constructively with the Tanzanian authorities and underline the importance of maintaining close cooperation with international and regional organisations based in the country, as well as with civil society groups and human rights defenders.

They can count on our continued and unwavering support.”It added that despite the current obstacles, it would continue pursuing “all available avenues to monitor developments closely in human rights, democracy, and the rule of law in Tanzania and assess their impact on the further development of relations with the EU.”

Tanzania’s Foreign Minister Mahmoud Thabit Kombo visited Brussels on January 29, 2026 for high-level talks with the EU Commissioner for International Partnerships, Jozef Sikela, looking to reset relations and unlock funding.

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