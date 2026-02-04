Tanzania is lobbying the European Union to lift a $156 million aid freeze imposed last year over concerns about human rights violations and democratic backsliding following the October 29, 2025, elections.

This week, Dodoma dispatched its top diplomat, Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Mahmoud Thabit Kombo, to Brussels for talks with senior EU officials. His meetings included EU Vice-President and High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, European Parliament Vice-President Younous Omarjee, and EU Commissioner for International Partnerships Jozef Sikela.

In November 2025, committees within the European Parliament proposed freezing $156 million in development funding earmarked for Tanzania in 2026. Although the decision was non-binding on the European Commission, Dodoma protested strongly, with its embassy in Brussels accusing the Parliament of relying on one-sided narratives.

EU pressure followed a US decision to review ties with Tanzania after a police crackdown on civilians protesting the election outcome, in which President Samia Suluhu Hassan won 97 percent of the vote.

This week’s talks marked an attempt to ease tensions and reset relations. Discussions focused on partnerships, investment flows and what officials described as “results-oriented” cooperation, following the proposed 2026 funding freeze.“These engagements reflect Tanzania’s confident, pro-development foreign policy that prioritises national interests, results-oriented partnerships, and effective international cooperation,” the Government Communications Unit said in a statement.

Presenting Dodoma viewsThe EU said discussions focused on strengthening the EU–Tanzania partnership through political dialogue, investment and sustainable development under the Global Gateway initiative.

Kombo, accompanied by a ministerial delegation, including Palamagamba Kabudi, held consultations aimed at strengthening cooperation on regional peace and security, trade and investment.“The areas for discussion included regional peace and security, rules-based trade, investment facilitation, and predictable partnership frameworks that support effective implementation,” Kombo said.

He added that the engagement allowed Tanzania to present its views within EU decision-making structures and reaffirm its role as a partner on peace, security and regional stability in East Africa.

The delegation also met the EU’s Political and Security Committee, the bloc’s ambassador-level body responsible for shaping foreign, security and defence policy.

Dodoma said the talks reflected a foreign policy shift towards proactive engagement and investment-driven diplomacy rather than reliance on aid.

Funding freeze impactThe $156 million development funding freeze affects projects in health, education and energy. Europe remains a major source of tourism revenue for Tanzania.

Tanzania described the move as political interference and sought dialogue to address EU concerns, particularly in the aftermath of the October elections.

Kombo assured EU officials that Tanzania would pursue institutional processes to address post-election violence that erupted in October.“In this context, Tanzania has and will continue to engage openly and constructively with the EU while undertaking domestic institutional processes, including the findings of an Independent Commission of Inquiry established to determine the root causes of the post-election violence in October 2025,” he said.“These efforts demonstrate the Government’s commitment to accountability, transparency and institutional strengthening in accordance with the Constitution and national laws.”Kombo said sustained engagement in Brussels was critical given the city’s role in EU policy coordination, financing decisions and international partnerships.

