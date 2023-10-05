Rising environmental awareness and calls for heightened sustainable efforts from corporations have come to the fore in the bottled water industry, both globally and locally. As such, companies are strengthening their efforts to adapt products to meet these evolving consuming needs, which has resulted in a new wave of innovative, sustainable packaging solutions. Local consumers have also been thirsty to support brands which advertise their sustainability, with local manufacturers extending these efforts beyond eco-friendly packaging, to include various CSI initiatives.

It describes the latest global and local market trends, innovation and technology, drivers, and challenges, to present an objective insight into the South African bottled water industry environment and its future.

In 2023, the global bottled water market is expected to reach an estimated value of approximately US$342.0bn. Furthermore, the market is projected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.24%, to reach a value of approximately US$419.5bn in 2027, as illustrated in the graph below.

In terms of the South African market, the local bottled water market had increased by approximately 12.0% year-on-year, between 2021 and 2022. Moreover, the market is predicted to grow at an 8.4% CAGR for the 2023 to 2027 forecast period. Globally, this growth can be attributed to several key factors, which includes the rise in eco-friendly packaging. This has resulted in global players like Coca-Cola and Boxed Beverages, amongst various other players, launching more sustainable packaging solutions to meet this growing demand.

More specifically, Kinley, a bottled water brand from Coca-Cola India, introduced its new PET packaging, which is made from recycled ocean-bound plastic. In addition, Australian boxed water brand, The Boxed Beverage Company, recently partnered with Tetra Pak, a global packaging company, to introduce Waterbox, which boasts product packaging made from plant-based materials. Furthermore, celebrity actor, Jason Mamoa, also recently launched a new brand of ‘socially conscious’ and sustainable bottled water, with its packaging made from recyclable aluminium cans, rather than single-use plastic, specifically to combat plastic pollution.

Moreover, the propagation of environmental awareness and sustainable bottled water packaging has also seen big strides in the South African market, as players are increasingly focussing on reducing their carbon footprint and overall environmental impact.

For example, Mountain Falls announced several updates to its ‘bag-in-box’ boxed water product, AcquaBox, which includes a new look, new package sizes, as well as a new subscription service for this sustainably packaged still water product. Similarly, Aqua.v redesigned its plastic bottled water crates to be returnable and reusable, thus helping to reduce the use of single-use plastics. Moreover, Tsitsikamma Spring Water emphasised its commitment to sustainability this year, by marketing its value proposition through its use of eco-friendly bottles and highlighting that its bottles are 100% recyclable.

Interestingly, recent research indicates that at least 73% of local consumers they would live more sustainably if it were clear which brands are sustainable. This call to action has been heard by local bottled water players, with Fitch & Leedes Mixers and Tsitsikamma Spring Water doubling down on its sustainability practices beyond its packaging solutions, in efforts to enhance its brand reputation and customer loyalty.

In particular, Fitch & Leedes Mixers has been hosting community beach clean-up events, which has drawn the support of many volunteers, including the Mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis. Additionally, Tsitsikamma Spring Water recently partnered with non-profit organisation, Planet Savers, in a major effort to promote its efforts and awareness around environmental sustainability. This entailed the company including the Planet Savers logo on each bottle of Tsitsikamma Spring Water, in addition to contributing a percentage of its sparkling bottled water sales to the Planet Savers initiative.

The South African Bottled/Packaged Water Industry Landscape Report 2023 (114 pages) provides a dynamic synthesis of industry research, examining the local and global bottled water industry from a uniquely holistic perspective, with detailed insights into the entire value chain – market sizes and forecasts, latest industry trends, innovation and technology, key drivers and challenges, as well as a manufacturer, distributor, retailer, and pricing analysis.

Some key questions the report will help you to answer:



- What are the current market dynamics of the global and South African bottled water industry?



- What are the latest global and South African bottled water industry trends, innovation and technology, drivers, and challenges?



- What are the market value and volume trends in the South African bottled water industry (2017-2022) and forecasts (2023-2027)?



- Which are the key manufacturers, distributors, and retail players (supermarkets and water bars) in the South African bottled water industry?



- What is the latest company news for key players in terms of products, new launches, and marketing initiatives?



- What are the prices of popular bottled water brands and products (still, carbonated, and flavoured and functional) across South African retail outlets?

