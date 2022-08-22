Stanbic Bank Uganda's pre-tax profit for the first six months of 2022 rose more than 7% from the same period last year, helped by cost-control measures, the bank said on Monday.

Uganda's largest lender by assets earned 218.3 billion shillings ($56.69 million) in the first half of 2022 compared to 203.2 billion shillings earned in the same period last year.

Chief Executive Anne Juuko said "prudent cost management and substantive investment in technology" helped drive the rise, adding that the bank would stay focused on improving operational efficiency and investing in technology.

Listed on the Uganda Securities Exchange, Stanbic Bank Uganda is part of South Africa's Standard Bank Group .

($1 = 3,851.0000 Ugandan shillings)



