Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Friday, aided by gains in financial and industrial stocks.

* The CSE All Share index settled up 1.2% at 10,720.26, gaining for a third straight session.

* For the week, the index rose 1.84%, snapping two weeks of fall.

* LOLC Finance PLC and Expolanka Holdings PLC were the top gainers on the CSE All Share, rising 4.35% and 2.12%, respectively.

* Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 38.7 million shares from 57.8 million shares in the previous session.

* The equity market's turnover fell to 962.2 million Sri Lankan rupees ($2.94 million) from 1.91 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

* Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 56 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 911.1 million rupees, the data showed.

* For a report on global markets, click ($1 = 327.7500 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ashish Chandra in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)



