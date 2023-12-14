The cost of insuring South Africa's debt against default fell by 10 basis points to a 20-month low of 220 basis points on Thursday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The 5-year credit default swap closed at 230 bps on Wednesday.

South Africa's consumer price inflation fell in November for the first time in four months, and producer price inflation fell even more sharply, data showed this week.

Africa's second-largest economy has suffered from widespread power cuts, dubbed load-shedding, which has hindered its growth this year. (Reporting By Libby George; Editing by Amanda Cooper)



