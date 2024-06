South Africa's African National Congress and Democratic Alliance, the two biggest parties in the newly elected parliament, have reached a deal to form a unity government that also includes the Inkatha Freedom Party and Patriotic Alliance, public broadcaster SABC reported on Friday.

The deal will see the DA take the deputy speaker of the National Assembly position, SABC said.

