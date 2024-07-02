South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa has unveiled a new coalition government after his ruling African National Congress (ANC) party lost its parliamentary majority in May’s elections.

He said, “The government of national unity is unprecedented in the history of our democracy.”

The ANC will have 20 out of 32 cabinet posts, while the pro-market Democratic Alliance (DA) – until now the main opposition party – will hold six. Six other portfolios are shared amongst smaller parties.

These appointments followed weeks of tense negotiations that threatened to scupper the agreement – at one point Mr Ramaphosa had accused the DA of trying to create a “parallel government” in breach of the constitution.

The ANC led by Nelson Mandela came to power in 1994, ending decades of white-minority rule in South Africa.

Some of its activists have criticised it for sharing power with the DA, which some see as representing white interests.

The coalition government was welcomed by the business community who said it would ensure economic stability, in contrast to a potential deal with two radical parties which have split off from the ANC.

In the new cabinet, the ANC will keep key ministries such as defence, finance, and also foreign affairs – where it has been vocal in its support of the Palestinians and intensely critical of Israeli actions in Gaza.Outgoing Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor has been replaced by Ronald Lamola, who was previously justice minister.

The DA’s portfolios include home affairs – which controls immigration, as well as public works – which has been at the centre of a series of corruption scandals. Party leader John Steenhuisen will lead the ministry of agriculture, a sector dominated by white farmers and corporations.

