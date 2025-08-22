According to data from consumer insights researchers, KLA, South Africans are starting their festive shopping earlier each year – a notable trend driven by deal-hunting, digital convenience, and a desire to avoid last-minute chaos.

Leon Bruwer, managing director of sales for sub-Saharan Africa at FedEx, confirms that the global logistics business has seen a shift in shipping patterns over the past few years, with volumes starting to build from as early as August.

“Local consumers are getting a jump on festive shopping by timing their purchases earlier,” says Bruwer.

“We’re no longer seeing just a December spike, which means the peak season is starting earlier and stretches over a longer period.”

He adds that global economic uncertainty is influencing local consumer sentiment. Macroeconomic factors like trade policy shifts tend to drive caution.

Strategic planning

As a result, consumers are planning their purchases earlier, spending more strategically, and increasingly turning to online channels to find the best value.

This trend is being driven by the growing accessibility of mobile commerce and the growing ease of international shopping.

Global e-commerce platforms have been aggressively expanding local access to international goods, while also changing general expectations around delivery speed and convenience.

While major metros continue to dominate in terms of delivery volumes, FedEx is seeing a notable uptake in regional areas as well, fuelled by improved mobile access and rising comfort with online shopping.

As consumer behaviour becomes more strategic and price-conscious, FedEx operations have had to evolve to meet this extended period of demand.

“We’ve seen growth in categories like fashion and fragrances moving earlier in the season, particularly from global markets,” says Bruwer.

“South Africans are increasingly turning to online platforms to access better prices from offshore retailers and are planning their shipping windows more intentionally to optimize delivery times.”

Consumers can now have the option to choose between priority services – getting a parcel from China to South Africa in two to three days – or deferred services that take a week or more at a lower cost.

While consumers seek convenience, they also want value. Offering both options has become essential in today’s consumer-centric market.

Operational enhancements

From a logistics perspective, FedEx has leveraged its global network to implement several operational enhancements, enabling the company to flexibly scale and effectively accommodate the extended peak season.

Bruwer also highlights the impact of rising e-commerce on year-round volumes. While festive season surges remain a reality, overall parcel flows are becoming more consistent due to ongoing online activity.

However, the seasonal peak still brings notable increases in higher-value goods – particularly fashion and electronics – being shipped from Europe and Asia into South Africa.

For retailers and small businesses looking to optimise their festive strategy, Bruwer recommends starting preparations well in advance.

“Forecast your demand, secure your stock early, and communicate clearly with your shipping provider,” he advises.

“Giving customers reliable delivery timelines and offering them a choice of speed versus cost can give you a real competitive edge.”

As South Africa’s holiday season continues to evolve, logistics players like remain a key part of ensuring both businesses and shoppers stay one step ahead.

