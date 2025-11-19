In the interests of providing safe and reliable access for residents of Welakabini and Esihlahleni, who have faced hazardous conditions, particularly during heavy rainfall, Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson and Deputy Minister Sihle Zikalala is set to hand over the new Welisizwe rural bridge spanning the Umzimvubu River in eMaXesibeni.

On Tuesday, 18 November 2025, the Minister and Deputy Minister will be joined by the Executive Mayor of the Alfred Nzo District Municipality, Vukile Mhlelembana and the Mayor of Umzimvubu Local Municipality, Zukiswa Ndevu.

“Through the Welisizwe Rural Bridge Programme, the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure aims to construct 96 bridges in rural communities each year, working in collaboration with the South African National Defence Force to connect communities to schools, hospitals and other essential services,” the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure said in a statement.

