Fifty-six years after the first Volvo made the climb, the all-electric EX30 Cross Country has proven that EVs can take on South Africa’s toughest terrain—powered by the country’s highest solar-powered charger.

First EV to Conquer Sani Pass

The Volvo EX30 Cross Country has successfully completed South Africa’s most iconic and challenging mountain route, showcasing the capability and resilience of electric mobility.

Highest Solar-Powered EV Charger

Installed by CHARGE at Premier Resort Sani Pass, the Volvo charger sits below Sani Pass at 1,566 metres, enabling a fully solar-to-solar journey and highlighting sustainable exploration in action.

Adventure Meets Innovation

Compact yet powerful, the EX30 Cross Country shows that EVs can thrive in rugged terrain without compromising performance, versatility, or sustainability.

Volvo Car South Africa (VCSA) has closed Transport Month with a landmark achievement in electric mobility: the EX30 Cross Country has become the first fully electric vehicle (BEV) to successfully ascend Sani Pass, one of the nation’s most challenging and iconic mountain routes. Stretching through the majestic Drakensberg Mountains, Sani Pass has long served as a proving ground for vehicles designed to endure. Now, for the first time, an EV has conquered its steep, rocky slopes—demonstrating that sustainable mobility can thrive even in extreme conditions.

Sani Pass is not just a road; it’s a path steeped in history. Long before vehicles ever attempted its steep gradients, Basotho shepherds traversed the mountains to trade livestock and goods, navigating treacherous, narrow trails with courage and perseverance. In 1969, the first Volvo reached the top, cementing the brand’s reputation for engineering excellence and durability. Fifty-six years later, the EX30 Cross Country has retraced that path—this time powered entirely by electricity—showcasing just how far automotive innovation has advanced.

Small but formidable, the EX30 Cross Country’s compact dimensions belie its strength. Merging rugged design with environmentally conscious engineering, this 315 kW electric SUV was built for both city streets and demanding mountain passes, proving that electric power does not mean compromising adventure. During its ascent, the EX30 Cross Country handled steep gradients, sharp bends, and rough terrain with precision and composure—defying the notion that such challenges are reserved for combustion engines.

Adding to the importance of this achievement is the installation of South Africa’s highest solar-powered EV charger, located at 1,566 metres near Sani Pass. Installed by CHARGE at Premier Resort Sani Pass for Volvo, the unit enabled a complete solar-to-solar expedition for the EX30 Cross Country. This milestone underscores how sustainable travel can integrate seamlessly with exploration, enabling clean-energy journeys in even the most remote locations.

“The ascent of Sani Pass by the EX30 Cross Country is a defining moment for electric mobility in South Africa,” said Grant Locke, Managing Director of VCSA. “It demonstrates that electric vehicles can tackle the most challenging terrain, and that clean, sustainable energy can power adventure in even the most remote and rugged locations.”

Locke added, “From the Willys Jeep ascents of the mid-20th century to endurance tests and modern performance trials, Sani Pass has always been a stage for determination and ingenuity. The EX30 Cross Country now joins this line of milestones, demonstrating that electric power can deliver both capability and sustainability, bridging decades of motoring history while paving the way for a cleaner, more adventurous future.”

“CHARGE is proud to have partnered with Volvo and the Premier Hotels & Resorts for this momentous occasion, driving sustainability as we migrate to NEVs. The solar-powered charger at Premier Resort Sani Pass will be upgraded in Q2 of 2026 with battery backup capabilities to allow for overnight charging, and therefore enhancing its capabilities even further,” commented Joubert Roux, Founder of CHARGE.

Volvo’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and adventure continues to redefine what’s possible for electric mobility. The EX30 Cross Country’s success on Sani Pass proves that owning an EV doesn’t limit exploration—it reimagines it.

Tags: Volvo, EX30 Cross Country, Sani Pass, EV, Electric Mobility, South Africa

Frequently Asked Questions

What makes the Volvo EX30 Cross Country’s Sani Pass climb historic?

The EX30 Cross Country became the first fully electric vehicle to successfully conquer the Sani Pass, one of South Africa’s most demanding and iconic mountain routes, demonstrating the capability of modern EV technology.

Where is the highest solar-powered EV charger in South Africa located?

The charger is installed by CHARGE at Premier Resort Sani Pass, located 1,566 metres above sea level, allowing for a complete solar-to-solar charging journey.

What is the power output of the Volvo EX30 Cross Country?

The EX30 Cross Country delivers an impressive 315 kW of power, enabling it to handle both urban driving and rugged mountain terrains with ease.

Will the Sani Pass EV charger be upgraded in the future?

Yes. According to CHARGE founder Joubert Roux, the solar-powered charger will be upgraded in Q2 2026 with a battery backup system to allow overnight charging.

