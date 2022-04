South Africa recorded a trade surplus of 45.86 billion rand ($2.90 billion) in March, up from a revised surplus of 11.50 billion rand in February, data from the revenue service showed on Friday.

Exports rose 30.9% month on month to 185.82 billion rand, while imports were up 7.3% at 139.96 billion rand, the South African Revenue Service said.

($1 = 15.8195 rand)

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru Editing by Alexander Winning)